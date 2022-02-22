New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped to their lowest levels since mid-August in Lancaster County, and deaths are continuing their downward trend as well.

The latest data is a further sign the pandemic’s burden on the county is easing after the omicron wave peaked a little over a month ago.

As of Monday, the county was averaging about 86 new cases per day over seven days, a 36% decrease from a week earlier, according to data from the state Department of Health. At the peak of the omicron surge in mid-January, the county was averaging nearly 1,200 new infections per day.

The county had 42 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, a 42% decline from a week earlier, according to the state data. The pandemic peak for hospitalizations here was 233 on Jan. 12.

The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators declined to six, its lowest level since September.

Of Lancaster General Health’s 27 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, 19, or 70%, were not fully vaccinated, according to hospital data. That includes all five of the hospital’s COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

State data released last week found that people not fully vaccinated comprised 71 percent of reported COVID-19 cases, 83 percent of hospitalizations and 80 percent of COVID-19-related deaths in Pennsylvania from Jan. 1, 2021, to Feb. 11, 2022.

With 52 COVID-19 deaths reported since Feb. 1, Lancaster County is on track this month to record fewer than half the deaths it did in January, according to data from the county coroner’s office. The 160 deaths reported last month was the third-highest monthly tally of the pandemic, which has now claimed more than 1,600 lives since March 2020.

The number of people receiving COVID-19 vaccinations has continued to decline, with just over 600 in the county receiving their first shots from Feb. 13 through Feb. 19. Nearly 1,000 received their second shots during the period, and just under 1,200 received boosters, according to the state data.

About 60% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated, and about 47.5% of those fully vaccinated have received booster shots.