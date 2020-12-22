COVID-19 housing assistance leaves gaps; here's how Lancaster County organizations aim to fill them

Justin Eby spent months sounding the alarm about the state’s $150 million rent relief program.

Eby’s concerns began in July when the program was launched and his team at the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority was tasked with creating a process to disburse the county’s share of the relief funds — $2 million — to renters who had experienced job loss due to COVID-19.

It was immediately evident to Eby that the program was plagued by problems: the application process was complicated and time consuming; the requirement that renters be 30 days in arrears limited the pool of eligible renters; and the legislatively mandated monthly rent cap of $750 discouraged some landlords from participating, meaning their tenants’ applications would be denied.

The program’s flaws are reflected in the fact that only about a third of the money allocated by the state to help renters has been disbursed by mid-December — $54.46 million, according to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

“There’s a statewide consensus that (the state program) needs to be changed,” Eby told LNP | LancasterOnline back in September.

But the fixes were never made, and the program stopped accepting new applicants at the end of November. Now, public officials and nonprofit leaders fear an even bigger housing crisis is coming after January, when a federal eviction moratorium is scheduled to expire.

Pulling together

Eby and other community partners started meeting last spring to prepare for a growing housing crisis, organizing through the Eviction Prevention Network. Anchored by three organizations — Tabor Community Services, Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership and Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County — the network includes representatives from over a dozen social service organizations.

The network started by building an internal application process to help renters and landlords unable to access other aid. That process is fairly streamlined: someone who needs assistance calls 2-1-1 and is connected with a network partner closest to where the caller lives. Or another option is to visit the redevelopment authority’s website at lchra.com to find a nearby organization, said Mike McKenna, Tabor’s president.

Once connected, the organizations will help tenants complete the application and determine what amount of aid they qualify for, McKenna said.

In addition, applicants need to show that they are at risk of being evicted, either by presenting paperwork from a court filing or some form of communication from the landlord. The application also requires proof of income, or documentation showing loss of income due to the pandemic.

A single applicant can receive a maximum of 6 months of assistance for rent and/or utilities.

The network currently has about $1 million at its disposal, obtained through a combination of private and federal sources. Looking at the $1.6 million of state aid disbursed in the county over four months earlier this year, EPN may need an additional $1 million in county and city funding to meet demand, Eby said.

How many will need help?

Just how many households in the county could face eviction is difficult to estimate. A report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition and The University of Arizona estimated that, at the low-end, 309,000 households in Pennsylvania are at risk of eviction. That many evictions would strain efforts designed to help the homeless, adding $2.8 billion in spending to already burdened assistance programs.

If there is no government intervention, Brandon Conrad, an attorney with Saxton & Stump in Lancaster who represents landlords and property managers, said he anticipates 1%-2% of tenants in Lancaster will have a court judgment issued against them — to pay past-due rent, voluntarily leave the property, or be evicted.

Conrad’s estimate would translate to about 700 to 1,400 renting households facing an eviction in the first months of 2021, based on a 2017 report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that estimated there were about 68,000 renter households in Lancaster County.

That’s far more than the typical number of eviction proceedings in the county. From September 1 through the end of November, there were 635 filings throughout Lancaster County — 304 in September, 189 in October and 142 in November — not all of them for lack of rent payment. Last year, there were about 375 eviction filings per month on average, according to Russ Glass, court administrator.

Short-term help

After months of inaction on a new COVID-19 relief bill, Congress did wind up making emergency rental assistance a priority in the new relief act being debated on Monday. The bill includes $25 billion for rental assistance and extends the eviction moratorium put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by a month, through Jan. 31.

Most of the housing relief funds would go directly to cover past due rent and utility costs for tenants who are economically impacted by the virus, according to tweets from Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The bill also would cover up to three months of current rent.

Here’s more info on the emergency rental assistance included in Covid relief package. (thread)$25 billion for emergency rental assistance would be funded through the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) and administered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. — Diane Yentel (@dianeyentel) December 21, 2020

How these relief funds will be allocated and whether the $25 billion is enough to help households in all 50 states is unclear. That means housing groups are pushing to find solutions for people facing eviction now or who expect to soon,

“I know that the economy is improving, but there's also a sizable number of people who are exiting the workforce altogether and there could be some serious consequences for their ability to pay rent,” McKenna said. “We’re trying to connect with as many people (now) to hopefully get people stabilized before” the federal moratorium expires.

Grasping for a solution

Sherry Pritz, of Lancaster city, has been trying to get her footing on solid ground since the summer.

Initially, Pritz, 39, was barely hanging on while making $11 an hour at a full-time security job. But when she lost her job in September and became the primary caretaker for her two sons, ages 1 and 11, everything seemed to unravel faster.

Three days after Pennsylvania’s temporary eviction moratorium expired on Sept. 1, Pritz’s landlord filed a landlord-tenant complaint for $1,760. A week later, Pritz’s landlord filed again, this time for $5,280, court records show.

Pritz applied for the state assistance twice with the help of an attorney from MidPenn Legal Services, a non-profit law firm that provides free civil legal services to low-income people. Initially, she was denied aid because she was employed, but when she applied again after losing her job, her application missed the deadline when her landlord didn’t submit the required paperwork.

With a standing eviction order effective on Jan. 4 and with no job offers, Pritz is struggling to figure out her next steps.

Her one option is to move into her mother’s house in Lancaster Township which has been up for a sheriff’s sale since her mother passed two years ago, she said. But since the house has a broken heater and is scheduled to go up for sale at the end of January, it’s only a temporary solution.

“I’m trying to find something else ... I have to call 2-1-1 or anything like that to find a place,” Pritz said.

“The kids and I have no place to go.”