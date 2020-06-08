A surge of hospitalizations in Ephrata.

Three more rural townships experience their first COVID-19 deaths.

And the rate of positive COVID tests in Lancaster County continues to fall.

Those are three of the latest developments as Lancaster County heads into its first full week in the state’s “yellow” phase of a partially reopened economy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Hospitalizations

The number of patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 has jumped sharply at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital in recent days, rising from five last Tuesday to 22 on Monday.

Over the same period, though, the number of COVID-19 patients at Lancaster General Hospital dropped slightly, from 45 to 43. LGH reported six deaths over the six-day period and Ephrata reported one.

Dr. Pamela Taffera-Deihl, medical director of the hospitalist service at Wellspan Ephrata, said there are likely a number of factors for the patient increase. She said it shows the need to continue practicing precautions such as social distancing, wearing masks, avoiding crowds and washing hands.

Rural deaths

Three more rural southern Lancaster County townships — Colerain, Bart and Fulton — have reported their first coronavirus deaths in the past week, according to data compiled by the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

That brings to 27 the number of local municipalities with one or more deaths attributed to COVID-19, and a total death count of 313 since late March.

Communities with the most deaths are Lancaster Township (124), Manheim Township (50) and Lititz Borough (30), Lancaster City (20) and East Hempfield Township (16). Eight communities have had one COVID-19 death each, and 33 have had none. Most of the deaths in the hardest-hit communities have been residents of nursing homes.

Rate of positive tests

The portion of coronavirus tests that turn out positive has been falling here since early May, when it stood at just under 19%. The cumulative rate was down to 15.5% on Monday, and it was much lower for tests reported in the past couple of weeks.

The rate of positive tests was 9.9% in the past seven days, down from 10.3% for the seven days before that.

A declining rate of positive tests can indicate less prevalence in the community, and having a positive testing rate below 10% over 14 days is one of the key state metrics for a county to move from the yellow to green phase of reopening.

Lancaster’s rate now stands at 10.1% for the most recent 14-day period, with 6,049 total tests and 609 new cases of COVOD-19.