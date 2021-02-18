The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen to its lowest level in three months in Lancaster County.

On Thursday, there were 55 COVID-19 patients in the county’s three hospitals, according to the state Department of Health. That was the fewest since Nov. 5, and was less than a third of the 178 COVID-19 patients hospitalized here at the peak of the recent surge on Dec. 10.

Only one COVID-19 patient was on a ventilator here on Wednesday, and there were two on Thursday. Those were the lowest numbers since late October, and were a small fraction of the record 28 ventilated COVID-19 patients here on Dec. 4.

Lancaster’s largest hospital, Lancaster General, had 43 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, including five in the intensive care unit. That was its lowest ICU number for COVID-19 since Oct. 23, according to daily data the hospital reports on its website.

WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital had 11 COVID-19 patients early in the week and 12 on Thursday, down from a peak of 47 in early December.

Part of statewide trend

The decline is hospitalizations is playing out statewide. The 2,124 COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals on Thursday was one-third the Dec. 16 peak of 6,346 patients, which in turn was twice the spring peak of 3,017 on April 20.

Statewide, the per capita rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations was 16.6 patients per 100,000 population on Thursday. In Lancaster County, the rate was lower, at 10.1.

Lancaster County is above the state average, however, in its current pace of new cases, even though the rate has been falling. As of Thursday, the county had 568 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over 14 days, while the statewide rate was 383.

Its current rate of new COVID-19 cases — averaging 222 per day — is just over half of the daily average of 408 new cases at the surge’s peak on Dec. 15. The statewide rate has fallen even faster, and is now about a third of where it was in mid-December peak.

Deaths from COVID-19 have declined as well, they remain well above levels of the summer and early fall.

In Lancaster County, there were 55 COVID-19 deaths in the first two weeks of February, according to data from the county's coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. That's about half the number reported in the deadliest two weeks of December.

Pennsylvania reported 1,395 deaths in the first two weeks of February, which is less than half of the 3,029 recorded over 14 days in early January

The local and statewide per capita death rates are similar, at about 10 deaths per 100,000 residents over 14 days.