The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients here continued to grow as Lancaster County again set a new record for one-day increases in coronavirus cases Friday.

The county logged 190 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, shattering the previous record of 131, set on Tuesday.

Hospital numbers also continued to climb and are now at levels not seen in more than four months.

Lancaster General and WellSpan Ephrata hospitals reported a total of 57 COVID-19 patients on Friday, their highest combined figure since mid-June.

The daily number had been as low as seven in late September, just before the pandemic’s fall surge kicked in. The daily average was 28 for the month of October, up from 16 in September.

LGH reported 42 COVID-19 patients Friday. The 14 in intensive care Friday was the highest number since Aug. 11. Nine of those patients were on ventilators, the most since June 17.

Local and state health officials continue to urge Pennsylvanians to take strong precautions against further spread of the virus. Those precautions include wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and washing hands frequently.

But the state currently has no plans to return to return to the type of red-yellow-green mitigation phases it had implemented in the spring, Dr. Rachel Levine, the state's health secretary, told reporters this week.

"We have no plans to go back to anything like red, yellow, green,” Levine said at a Wednesday news conference, as reported by PennLive. “We are working on all of our containment measures. We’re continuing the mitigation measures that we have in place currently, and now we’re working on the vaccine."

Like Lancaster County, the state set another new one-day record Friday for the number of new coronavirus cases. The state reported 3,384 new cases, easily breaking Thursday's record of 2,900.

There were 1,599 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state on Friday. That was about half the number at the pandemic’s spring peak, but up 18% from 1,352 just three days earlier.

Over the past five weeks, the state’s 14-day daily average of hospitalized patients has nearly tripled, from 465 on Oct. 1 to 1,299 on Friday, the highest since the spring.