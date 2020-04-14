COVID-19 growth rate slowing in Lancaster County, but are cases being missed?

A slowing growth rate in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County may be good news, but also could be misleading if people with symptoms aren't getting tested, a leading Lancaster doctor said Monday.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases here has gone from every two days in the last week of March to every six days or more, a possible sign that social distancing is reducing transmissions.

But the true doubling rate may have been masked by closures of Lancaster County testing sites for one and one-half days last week because of high winds and the Easter holiday, Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said.

Ripchinski also thinks some people with mild symptoms may be choosing to stay home rather than go to testing sites.

“That’s why I can’t say (the number of confirmed cases) has flattened for sure,” Ripchinski said.

Doubling rate lengthens

Epidemiologist track the doubling rate as a gauge of the severity of an outbreak.

Lancaster County’s two-day doubling rate in late March was slightly faster than the 2.3- to 3.3-day rate researchers estimate happened during the early outbreak in Wuhan, China.

But since March 30, the doubling rate here has lengthened to seven days. The number of confirmed cases here stood at 828 on Monday, when on April 6 it was 408.

The number of confirmed cases here continues to grow by more than 50 a day. But the daily growth rate in cases has fallen to about 10% compared to more than 20% in the first week of April and more than 40% in March.

At least 50 deaths in Lancaster County have been attributed to COVID-19, according to county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The state Department of Health said Monday afternoon the number of deaths in Lancaster County stood at 24. The discrepancy comes from how things are reported to the state versus how the coroner's office classifies cause of death.

‘We need a lot more data’

“While the new cases per day seem to be slowing, there’s probably not enough evidence … to say that we’re flattening,” Ripchinski said. “We need a lot more data, and a little bit more time over the next few weeks to kind of know where we’re going to be.”

The doctor also said more optimistic reports nationally may not reflect the situation in Lancaster County. He urged people to continue staying home as much as possible, keeping distant from others not in one’s household, wearing masks when in public places and washing hands.

County Commissioner Josh Parsons called the longer doubling rate “positive,” but cautioned that it’s too soon to know if the growth in cases will level out before Lancaster County hospitals run out of intensive care unit beds.

Lancaster General Hospital currently has 66 beds for critical-care patients, but expects to have the ability to quickly add more capacity if necessary, spokesman John Lines said.

Lines said the hospital continues to plan with WellSpan Health and UPMC Pinnacle on how best to open more beds if they become needed.

“As of this week, we have capacity,” Ripchinski said, but he added that it’s difficult to project beyond a week.

“As long as that case volume continues to grow steadily, and not exponentially, then it increases the chance that our prediction is right and we won’t overuse the resources,” Ripchinski said.