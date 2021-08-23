Lancaster County has continued to see increases in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past week, and deaths, too, are now showing some signs of an uptick.

After recording just six deaths in all of July, the county recently had five deaths over nine days, from Aug. 14 through 22, according to data from the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Increases in new cases and hospitalizations began several weeks earlier, after the 17-month coronavirus pandemic reached a low ebb in June and July.

Lancaster County has been a “high transmission” area for COVID-19 for about two weeks, and pace of cases here has risen since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made the designation.

Over the past week, the county has averaged 120 new COVID-19 cases per day, up from a daily average of 94 cases a week ago and 78 cases two weeks ago, according to the state Department of Health. The daily average held in the single digits from mid-June to mid-July before the current upsurge began.

Lancaster County had 53 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals Monday, up from 36 a week ago and 13 two weeks ago, according to the health department. The patient count was as high as 60 over the weekend, after rising from single digits in late June and early July.

Nine of the hospitalized patients here were on ventilators Monday, according to the health department.

The pace of deaths is also now showing signs of a modest increase here.

According to the county’s COVID-19 web page, the coroner reported five COVID-19 deaths here for the nine-day period of Aug. 14 through 22, after recording only one in the first 13 days of the month.

The August count now equals the six deaths recorded in July, which was the lowest full-month total since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020. There have been 1,062 deaths here so far, according to Diamantoni. The worst month was December, with 207 deaths.