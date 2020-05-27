A 25-year-old man who was on a ventilator due to health-related brain damage is the youngest to die from COVID-19 in Lancaster County to date.

The man, whose identity was not released, died May 16 at Conestoga View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Lancaster Township, where he was a long-term patient, county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said.

The victim suffered from hydrocephalus, a buildup of fluid inside the brain, Diamantoni said. The man’s long-term health problems predisposed him to complications from the highly contagious virus, which has killed 285 people in Lancaster County, most of whom were elderly.

According to Lancaster County’s COVID-19 website, 95 victims were in their 90s, 109 were in their 80s, 49 were in their 70s, 23 were in their 60s and eight were in their 50s.

As of last Saturday, a total of 74 COVID-19 patients had died at Conestoga View, Diamantoni said.