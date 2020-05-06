Is Lancaster County at its peak? Should we reopen? Should there be a county health department?

These questions and more were discussed during a virtual roundtable hosted by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy with top Lancaster County elected and health officials.

Here are three takeaways from the discussion, which you can watch below.

We don’t know if we’re in Lancaster County’s COVID-19 peak -- but at the least, we’re stuck at a plateau

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and health systems around Pennsylvania spent the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic analyzing models to predict when the worst of the outbreak could arrive, in fear that it may overwhelm health systems. Lancaster General Health predicted that the “peak” in the county would hit in mid-May.

Now, Lancaster County seems to be at a plateau, with approximately the same number of new cases each day and a fraction of its ventilators in use and deaths rising each day. As of Tuesday, there were 207 deaths and 2,018 confirmed cases in Lancaster County.

Dr. Michael Ripchinski, the chief clinical officer for Lancaster General Health said he could not say if we’re at “an exact peak,” but that cases have remained level in recent weeks.

Lancaster is still a ways away from reopening, according to a metric set by Gov. Tom Wolf that is part of consideration for an area to move out of its stay-at-home order.

This metric says a county cannot have more than 50 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period, meaning Lancaster would need to report less than 273 cases cumulatively over that time period. As of Monday, the county reported 755 new cases during that period, making it nearly three times over the metric.

As Lancaster County’s employees begin to return to work as early as May 11, Commissioner Josh Parsons said the Wolf administration is “looking at the wrong metric,” and that hospital capacity metrics should be prioritized when deciding whether an area can reopen.

There’s still a lot we don’t know

Because of the state’s limited testing supplies, only people with the classic coronavirus symptoms were able to be tested. This left out those with newly identified symptoms, asymptomatic people, and those with mild symptoms, in some cases, said coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

This left health systems “cherry picking” the population that they are testing only those who had these symptoms and access to care, not necessarily all of the people who have contracted the virus, Ripchinski said.

Berwood Yost, the director of the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin and Marshall College, said testing data is only about 20 tests per 1,000 residents, or about 2% of the population -- which is “too small to know anything.”

“Until we expand testing, until we do a better job of contact tracing, we’re just sort of shooting in the dark,” Yost said. “We have to understand all the limitations.”

Yost warned that because the data informing decisions is limited, that the rush to produce information “sometimes leads us astray.”

Lancaster General will begin testing everyone before they have an operative procedure, Ripchinski added.

Contact tracing and expanded testing will be important to answer a lot of these unanswered questions, Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace said.

Although the data is minimal at this time, Sorace added that she doesn’t need it to know “that our poorest in our community are disproportionately affected” by the pandemic, specifically people of color.

Because Lancaster County doesn’t have a health department, county officials can’t release certain data

Due to privacy and state laws, Ripchinski said the health system cannot release more than the information that they make available in briefings or on its website.

“We’re taking it right to the point where we’re at the our [privacy] limit,” he added.

Having a county health department would allow for the sharing of more information, he added. Only six of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties have health departments. Lancaster city has a public health board that is overseeing contact tracing efforts in the region.

A health department would allow a county to “take the lead” and assemble data, instead of health systems needing to prepare it themselves, Yost said.

“If you’ve been in Lancaster, this conversation around a public health department has gone on and on and on and on,” Yost added.

Parsons said creating a county health department “has never come up in a serious way,” until the pandemic. Counties that have these departments were able to access local data much more quickly, he added.