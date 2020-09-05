Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise at Lancaster County prison.

In the past week, 53 new cases have been confirmed among inmates and staff, Warden Cheryl Steberger said Friday.

That’s in addition to 38 cases confirmed between Aug. 20-28.

All told, there have now been 129 cases at the prison since the pandemic arrived here in March. Five-five inmates are still on active quarantine, the warden said.

Steberger said no inmates have died from COVID-19 and none have been hospitalized.

There are currently 675 inmates at the prison, which has attempted to limit the spread of the virus by quarantining infected inmates. About 2,000 inmates have come through the prison during the pandemic, Steberger said, and more than 1,100 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

The prison has been conducting mass testing in its housing units in recent weeks, and no other tests are outstanding at this time, Steberger said. She said she does not have immediate plans to conduct more tests.