In the early days of 2021, the number of COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania is continuing to grow.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the state saw an increase of 4,579 in their case count over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 661,871 to date. In Lancaster County, coronavirus cases grew by 205, leaving the total at 28,930 to date.

The death toll across the state is also continuing to increase.

The statewide COVID-19 related death toll is at 16,295, an increase of 56 from Saturday's count. In Lancaster County, the death toll grew by just one in the past 24 hours, leaving the total at 742.

The Lancaster County COVID-19 dashboard indicates that there has 716 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

To date, 3,297,312 people in Pa. have tested negative for COVID-19.

