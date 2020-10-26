To busy enjoying the nice fall weather this weekend to login to lancasteronline.com?

We got you covered. Here are five articles from this past weekend to catch up on.

Trump will make Pa. campaign stop in Lancaster County next week

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Lancaster County Monday, making an early afternoon campaign stop at the Lancaster Airport.

'Pathetic:' Local business owner criticizes Gov. Wolf's restaurant aid plan

Pennsylvania plans to offer $20 million in relief to the state’s beleaguered hospitality industry, the governor announced Thursday, an amount trade groups called woefully inadequate for helping bars and restaurants survive the pandemic.

Hillside Public House at Doneckers opens in Ephrata with locally produced spirits, food vendors

Hillside Public House at Doneckers is now open in Ephrata.

The distillery/brewpub/tasting room at 333 N. State St. features vodka, rum and gin from Paradise-based Hillside Spirits and also carries liquor, wine and beer from other Pennsylvania producers.

Suspended funeral director Andrew Scheid pleads not guilty to charges including abuse of a corpse

Suspended funeral director Andrew Scheid pleaded not guilty Friday to charges including abuse of a corpse.

Scheid entered his plea at his formal arraignment at the Lancaster County Courthouse.

More than 110 COVID-19 cases have been reported at Lancaster County schools. Here's where they are [update]

More than 110 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Lancaster County schools so far into the 2020-21 school year.

