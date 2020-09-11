The number of COVID-19 cases at Millersville University has more than doubled since the start of Labor Day weekend, the university's latest data shows.

There are 13 total active cases at the county's lone state-owned university. Eleven of those belong to students, all of whom live off-campus. Two faculty or staff members have tested positive. There have been 23 cumulative cases since Aug. 12.

That's an increase of nine active cases, and 13 cumulative cases, since Friday, Sept. 4.

It's unclear how the holiday weekend factored into the rise in cases. To limit travel among students, the university held classes on Labor Day.

University spokeswoman Janet Kacskos said cases "remain relatively low" because of the various precautions put in place, from conducting 80% of classes remotely and reducing the number of students in residence halls to one-third capacity to daily health screenings.

"As you can see from our dashboard, all of the student cases are from those who live off campus, under conditions where we have less influence," she said in an email Friday. "Compared to universities across Pennsylvania and the nation, we are not alarmed at the number of cases."

Two of Millersville's sister universities — Bloomsburg University and Lock Haven University — have already suspended in-person classes because of a surge in COVID-19 cases this fall.