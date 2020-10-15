The number of COVID-19 cases at the county’s four largest colleges has reached its lowest level of the month, despite increasing infections across the state, according to data published this week.

There are seven total active cases — four at Millersville University and three at Lancaster Bible College. Franklin & Marshall College and Elizabethtown College reported no active cases.

Total active cases reported by the four colleges have steadily declined the past few weeks, with 13 total active cases reported last week and 22 the week prior.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania has reported at least 1,000 new COVID-19 cases a day since Oct. 6.

As of Tuesday evening, Millersville is up to 67 cumulative cases, four of which are active, since Aug 12. All four active cases are students. Three live off campus, and one lives on campus.

F&M remains at 17 cumulative student cases — plus two that were deemed false positives — this fall. Three students are in quarantine and awaiting test results — two on campus, one off campus — data released Tuesday shows.

The college's weekly wastewater testing initiative picked up evidence of COVID-19 twice last week, once each in the Ware and Schnader dormitories. Students in Ware subsequently quarantined until they received a negative test result. That process — from the detection of virus particles in wastewater to students obtaining test results — typically takes three to four days, according to the college.

The college is using Schnader for isolation housing for students infected with COVID-19 on campus, so students there were already in isolation.

No student is in quarantine on campus at Elizabethtown College, data published Tuesday shows. The college does not state how many students are in quarantine off campus.

Two students and one faculty member currently have COVID-19 at Lancaster Bible College, as of Tuesday. The college does not state whether any student is in quarantine, on or off campus.