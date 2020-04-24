The news of antibody testing has been of high interest for Americans anxious to return to a sense of normalcy following the coronavirus pandemic. Did they have COVID-19 before testing was readily available? Are they asymptomatic? Are they immune?

For many asking those questions, the antibody test - or serology test - will provide some answers, but there's still a lot that is unknown. Chester County, just east of Lancaster County, was the first in the state to roll out antibody testing. Though it has given some people relief, the majority of the data is still unknown, including whether someone who has recovered from coronavirus could still be a carrier.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni has a unique position in the midst of this pandemic. He’s managing two fronts that are taking the brunt of the damage COVID-19 is dealing out.

With the death totals increasing every day, he’s worried about his death investigators' safety and workload. As a physician himself and owning five practices in the county, Diamantoni is worried about what’s next for his office staff and how they’re dealing with patients on a daily basis.

His offices are likely among many Lancaster County health providers that are waiting on the antibody test.

Diamantoni said his office put in an order for the tests through his usual medical provider, McKesson Medical-Surgical, a couple weeks ago. But when exactly the tests will be available is unknown.

As of April 23, the three big health care systems in the county have not ordered antibody testing yet.

WellSpan Heath has not ordered any testing kits, but said they “continue to monitor the emerging evidence and best practices for COVID-19 serology testing and update our approach accordingly.”

Lancaster General Heath has yet to order any antibody testing, saying that it’s still looking into the “efficacy and accuracy of the various antibody testing options,” chief clinical officer Dr. Michael Ripchinski said in a statement.

UPMC Pinnacle said it "hopes to have antibody testing available as soon as possible," but didn't expand on whether or not antibody tests have been ordered or when they would be.

How does the antibody testing work?

Though the test can sound a bit complex, Diamantoni compares it to any point-of-service test, like an in-home pregnancy test for example.

The antibody test uses a few droplets of blood and then filters out the plasma and is “very specific to COVID-19,” Diamantoni said.

In the plasma, it looks for two antibodies; Immunoglobulin M (IgM), and Immunoglobulin G (IgG).

IgM antibodies are the first to be produced by a person when infection is detected in the body. If it's detected, that means that the person has recently fought off an infection of COVID-19 or currently has it, according to Diamantoni.

If IgG is detected, that means that the person has fought off COVID-19. These antibodies usually take longer to be produced, meaning that the person’s body has had a longer time to develop somewhat of an immunity to COVID-19.

“The million-dollar question is, does the presence of IgG mean you’re totally immune?” Diamantoni said. “No one knows the answer to that for sure.”

IgG levels can fluctuate, he explained. That means that just because IgG is detected, it’s unknown how long those antibodies will stick around.

“With most types of infections and immunizations, the IgG goes up and stays up, but comes down slowly,” Diamantoni said.

That’s why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends different doses for different vaccines -- to continually boost IgG levels.

'No test is 100% perfect'

The COVID-19 antibody test is not quantitative, meaning it will only show if the person has IgM and IgG levels, not how high those levels are.

“Even if the IgG tests positive, no one knows how long the IgG will stay positive,” Diamantoni said. It’s one of many questions that come with novel viruses.

And another question is could the virus mutate and become a new strand, like the flu.

Perhaps a person could be immune to COVID-19 this season, but a later mutation could infect them again. This is why there are annual flu shots, vaccinating against the most common strands.

There has also been criticism of the accuracy of the antibody tests.

On an episode of NBC’s “Meet the Press” on April 12, Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said that the FDA has at least approved one antibody test, but added “no test is 100% perfect.”

In a COVID-19 update on the FDA’s website on April 18, Hahn said that four antibody tests have been approved via the FDA’s emergency use authorization, which the FDA says “may allow unapproved medical products or unapproved uses of approved medical products to be used … when there are no adequate, approved and available alternatives.”

A vaccine for the virus is also being fast-tracked, and doctors in Seattle, Washington – the state where the virus first touched down in the U.S. – have started giving out the second round of shots in the vaccine trails, USA Today reported on April 22.

The testing could also be useful to weed out some asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers, if and when the test becomes mainstream enough and the demand isn’t peaked.

What’s next?

Just because you want to get tested to see if your body has immunity to the virus, doesn’t mean you can. Diamantoni anticipates it will be up to the physician or test providers.

For his Lancaster County practices, he said that he will likely only be testing people who have been around COIVD-19 patients or think they’ve been symptomatic. That is until the test becomes easily available.

“The amount we get is limited,” Diamantoni said of the tests. And with the interest and demand in testing at a high, it’s hard to anticipate when it will be easily accessible.