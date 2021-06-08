During Warwick High School’s graduation ceremony at Calvary Church on Monday night, graduates were lauded for overcoming a year hijacked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They were challenged to take the lessons they’ve learned through high school to change the world.

They also learned how to properly clean a car window.

“It’s called the box and fill,” graduate Marc Class said on the Calvary stage, mimicking how the box and fill method works: by cleaning the edges of the window, then working inward. “It’s the most efficient way to clean a window.”

Working at a car wash, he said, taught him that “if something as simple as cleaning a window has a proper way to be done, then everything in life has a proper way to be done.” It’s incumbent upon each graduate, Class said, to find the process that best works for them in life.

Class was one of several speakers during the commencement ceremony. More than 320 seniors, including valedictorian Gavin Troop and salutatorian Sam Lynch, were eligible to graduate after an unprecedented, uncertain school year.

“The last 15 months have been like the waves of an unrelenting hurricane,” Warwick School District Superintendent April Hershey said.

Warwick students, Hershey said, showed resiliency and perseverance; they consistently overcame; and they learned valuable life lessons along the way.

“Please take these life lessons and change the world,” she said.

The graduating class wasn’t always this way, class President Nick Reedy said. Coming into high school, they were known for mouthing off to teachers, ignoring instructions and popping 40 chip bags simultaneously at lunch — “an act of comedic genius,” Reedy quipped.

“It is not about where you start,” Reedy said. “It’s about where you finish. We proved that with the transition of our reputation entering high school to the one we have gained at the end of high school. The future is for the taking, so use the skills you have to make it yours.”

Perhaps the most important lessons students learned at Warwick were the “hows” of life, according to graduate Magdalena Lutz — “How to work with others, how to act like the adults that we now are.”

Lutz compared life beyond high school to a big show that “opens tonight and will run your entire life.”

“Congratulations,” she said, “and break a leg.”