The Middle Creek Visitors Center will be closed until at least the end of this month due to fears about the spread of COVID-19, commonly called coronavirus.

The closure at the center, within the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster and Lebanon counties, is effective immediately, according to state Game Commission officials.

It will remain closed through the end of March, and at that point officials will re-evaluate the situation, deciding whether to reopen or not.

“This closure applies to the Visitors Center only,” officials said.

As of now, the wildlife management area’s trails and public spaces will remain open to visitors, officials said.

People with questions about the closure can call 717-733-1512.