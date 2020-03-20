As of Friday, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said, no one who lives or works in a nursing home or assisted living facility in Pennsylvania has tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus has been a huge concern for nursing homes across the nation after a Seattle-area facility became the site of the first major U.S. outbreak.

Homes have made a lot of changes in recent weeks at the guidance of state and federal regulators to shield residents from COVID-19, including a general ban on visitors.

In Pennsylvania, the two major associations that represent nursing homes last week said they urgently needed the Wolf administration to give them flexibility on some requirements, and subsequently thanked it for granting "several important long-term care waivers."

The associations — LeadingAge PA and Pennsylvania Health Care Association — said Friday that they're continuing intense work to prepare, especially in regard to personal protective equipment such as gowns, masks and gloves, which are in short supply across the nation.

They reported reaching out to other associations and business partners, asking if they have any sources or stockpiles previously purchased that might be contributed to the effort to, in the words of PHCA, "help our caregivers on the front lines who are protecting Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable population from this virus."

Adam Marles, president and CEO of LeadingAge PA, said homes are also seeking temporary flexibility on things like certification extensions to make it easier to fill positions that funding shortfalls made difficult long before COVID-19 was an issue.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Both associations also praised workers in the industry and the way they're responding to the unprecedented situation.

PNHA also noted an online initiative dubbed #PHCACares that encourages anyone, including children home from school, to write notes, upload a drawing, or send a video to residents living in Pennsylvania’s nursing homes, assisted living communities and personal care residences.

"We know this can be a difficult time for our residents and their loved ones. This is our way of spreading little notes of happiness to residents in our long-term care communities," a statement from the association said. "We’ve already received a number of submissions and will be sharing those with local communities."