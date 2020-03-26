A third Lancaster County retirement community said today that it is fighting COVID-19.

Pleasant View Retirement Community, which had not previously announced the finding publicly, confirmed to LNP that it sent a message dated Wednesday to residents, family members and employees.

The message said that on Tuesday, "we learned that we have confirmed COVID-19 virus on one of our nursing units in the health care center," but did not provide further details, including if more than one person had tested positive and if the case or cases was in residents or staff.

The message said the home is "actively monitoring the well-being of our residents for signs and symptoms of the virus," and performing "symptom screenings upon arrival to work and upon departure, strict handwashing procedures, in addition to wearing facemasks, gowns, and gloves when interacting with residents who are sick."

It also says Pleasant View "suspended all visitation to our campus" on March 13 and is following state and federal guidance.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Earlier, Landis Homes announced that it had gotten a positive test today, and Garden Spot Communities confirmed a Wednesday post saying a staff member had tested positive.