Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences will temporarily close its campus Wednesday because an individual there was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, a college spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The exposure did not occur on campus or at one of the college's clinical sites, Sarah Mongeau said. She said the exposed person has not shown any symptoms of the coronavirus, but was not able to share anything else about the individual.

All the college's classes will move online Thursday through the end of next week as a precaution, she said. The following week is spring break, and the college hopes to reopen as usual March 30.

"The safety of our college community is our first concern," she said.

The college in East Lampeter Township is associated with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and has about 1,800 students, but many of them are online only, according to Mongeau.

Pennsylvania had 12 positive COVID-19 tests as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, all from people who had contact with known cases of the disease, according to the Department of Health. All were in the eastern part of the state; Montgomery County had eight and Delaware, Monroe, Philadelphia and Wayne counties each had one. Four of the people were hospitalized, and one of them was released from the hospital and returned to home isolation.

West Chester going online too

West Chester University also announced Tuesday afternoon that it's moving to online classes for the rest of the semester.

"West Chester University does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of this time and is taking every precaution possible to ensure the health and safety of all students, faculty, staff, and visitors to its campus," the notice said.

The university also said it's taking "proactive measures to minimize social contact."

"Please know that the residence halls and South Campus apartments will not be open, and the Office of Residence Life will be in contact with each student for a scheduled time to return to campus to collect their items," its statement said. "In addition, large public events and public gatherings will be cancelled, including West Chester University’s 37th Annual Presidential Scholarship Community Gala."

