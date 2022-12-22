On June 5, 1984, Maryann Bagenstose, a 25-year-old mother of a 2-year-old son, disappeared.

Her estranged husband, Jere Bagenstose, told police he found a note from his wife saying that she had walked from her West Willow home to a nearby convenience store. She never arrived at the store, and was never seen again.

In September of this year, Pennsylvania State Police and other investigators once again searched the Bagenstose home.

With news today that Jere Bagenstose has been charged with criminal homicide, here's a look at how the case was covered in local newspapers.

The disappearance

The case of Maryann Bagenstose first appeared in the Lancaster New Era on June 11, 1984. "Pequea Twp. police seek young mother," the headline read, and below was a photo of Bagenstose and a three-paragraph story.

Newspaper coverage from the time, and law enforcement, spelled the woman's name as Mary Ann and Maryann. A copy of the couple's deed filed when they bought the home in January 1984 that bears her signature spells her name Maryann.

Bagenstose's age was incorrectly reported as 18, but otherwise all the facts of the case were there. The note left for her husband, the walk to the convenience store, a description of her clothes.

Three days later, the first suggestions of foul play emerged. State police investigators said Bagenstose's disappearance was "suspicious," and that they had begun questioning area neighbors and acquaintances. Jere Bagenstose was among the people questioned.

The search

By June 19, police had set up roadblocks in the area, questioning all passing drivers about whether they saw anything that would pertain to Bagenstose's disappearance. They set up the roadbocks along the road she would have walked to the nearby Turkey Hill store, on a Tuesday morning, the same day and time she disappeared.

On June 21, police had begun to speak of a possible organized search with dogs, but had made no definite plans.

More details of the case were revealed as well: The note Bagenstose purportedly left for her husband was never found. Police said Jere Bagenstose threw the note away, and it was later taken out with the trash, presumably to a landfill. Also, a neighbor said the family car - which the note said wouldn't start, leading Maryann Bagenstose to walk to the Turkey Hill - "started right up" when police tried the ignition.

Bagenstose's mother, meanwhile, was advocating strongly for more police action, believing that Bagenstose never would have left her son and never would have walked the mile to the nearby Turkey Hill. She also hired a private detective to work on the case.

Police had searched the Bagenstose home and excavated a portion of the dirt floor of the garage, the New Era reported on June 29. They also investigated a possible "freshly dug site" and another garage in Lancaster. But as of June 25, there had still been no search with trained dogs, and police said they had no leads.

The aftermath

Jere Bagenstose said he believed his estranged wife was still alive.

"People have seen her," he said. "They have seen her in a pickup trick with Maryland tags."

He declined to reveal the names of the "people" who had seen the missing woman, and police said all purported sightings of Maryann Bagenstose had been thoroughly investigated and debunked.

At that time, police said they had conducted several searches of remote areas of the county with no luck.

After another year had passed, the Sunday News checked in with the investigation again.

Police sources said that while the disappearance was still officially a missing persons case, they were increasingly convinced that Maryann Bagenstose was dead. Richard Jeffries, the private investigator who was working the case, agreed - as did several psychics he and the police consulted during the investigation.

But still, there were no leads.

In April 1988, the case was briefly in the news again, when police conducted a search of an undisclosed wooded area of the county, using specially trained cadaver dogs to hunt for the missing woman's body.

Again, they had no luck.

By the time of the 20th anniversary of Maryann Bagenstose's disappearance, police said they were still working the case - new leads were coming in, even two decades later, as old contacts were "opening up" and sharing information.

By this time, however, the case was no longer being treated as a missing persons case. It was officially regarded as a homicide.