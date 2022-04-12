A convicted Lancaster County murderer’s life sentence was upheld by a state court earlier this month, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The Superior Court of Pennsylvania ruled in an April 1 memorandum that 36-year-old Christopher James Lyles waived his weight of evidence claims by not raising them previously, the DA’s office said in a news release.

Even if Lyles’ claims had been properly preserved, they would each lack merit, the court ruled.

Lyles, of Glen Mills, was sentenced to life in prison plus 12-and-a-half to 40 years after being convicted in 2020 of shooting and killing 52-year-old Dennis Pitch while invading his Narvon, Salisbury Township home in December 2016. Three other men were also charged for their roles in the killing, one of whom, Michael Patrick Baker, was sentenced to life in prison in December.

A trial for one of Lyles' other co-defendants, Kristopher Allen Smith, is scheduled to begin in a few weeks, a DA's office spokesperson said. Court dates for the fourth and final co-defendant, Brandon James Bills, are still pending.

Testimony from Bills and a fellow prisoner as well as cellphone location evidence all indicated Lyles was in the Narvon area around the time the killing took place, the DA’s office said.

Lyles’ defense filed a post-sentence motion challenging that evidence as well as the constitutionality of his sentence and discretionary aspects of his sentence, all of which the court denied.

He then appealed, this time questioning the verdict relying on evidence gathered from cellphone location coordinates placing him at the crime scene and whether the prisoner’s testimony could be accepted.

“Our rules of criminal procedure establish that a challenge to weight of the evidence must be preserved in a post-sentence motion, a written motion prior to sentencing, or an oral motion that precedes sentencing,” the Superior Court wrote in its memo. “Otherwise, if it is not raised with the trial court in any of these formats, it is waived.”

The Court also wrote that “Although Lyles filed a post-sentence motion, that motion contains three arguments wholly unrelated to the weight of the evidence assertion.”

Lyles remains in state prison.