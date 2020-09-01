A Columbia man, who is a repeat sex offender, will not get a new sentence after continuous parole and probation violations, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Robert Flerx Jr., 27, recently requested relief from a state superior court for his two-and-a-half to five-year prison term, arguing that the sentencing judge didn't consider "his history, character and rehabilitative needs," the district attorney's office said. Flerx also argued his sentence was excessive.

Flerx was sentenced in November 2019 after numerous parole and probation violations after being convicted twice as a sex offender - once in 2016, and again in 2018, the district attorney's office said.

Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely sentenced Flerx after he broke parole conditions by failing to attend and complete treatment, the district attorney's office said.

The appellate court determined Knisely appropriately weighted numerous factors in the sentencing, the district attorney's office said.

"It just continues," Knisely told Flerx during his sentencing. "It doesn’t matter what we tell you you cannot do, you just continue to do whatever you please."

Flerx violated his parole conditions after he admitted to viewing pornography, masturbating in public, engaging in sexual intercourse in public and contacting minors and having photos of minors, according to the district attorney's office.

In 2016, Flerx was convicted of indecent assault and corruption of minors for exposing himself to a 7-year-old child, the district attorney's office said.

In 2018, Flerx was convicted of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old child, according to the district attorney's office. He was subsequently sentenced to one to two years in prison for statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.

