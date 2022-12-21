A federal appeals court has vacated a 50-year-license issued to Conowingo Dam last year after conservation groups challenged its approval in court. On Tuesday, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals said that the license, issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, was invalid because it did not include conditions related to reducing pollution in the Chesapeake.

The groups behind the lawsuit cheered the decision, saying it would not disrupt operations at the dam, 5 miles south of Lancaster County along the Susquehanna River in Maryland, and would help protect the Susquehanna River and Chesapeake Bay in the future.

“This is a big win for the Chesapeake Bay, watermen, downstream residents, and the entire Chesapeake Bay cleanup plan,” Betsy Nicholas, executive director of Waters Chesapeake, said in a news release.

The conditions were laid out in 2018 by Maryland officials in a “water quality certification“ required by the regulatory commission licensing process. They included reducing the amount of sediment and debris that flows through the dam into the Chesapeake Bay and ensuring passage for fish and eels.

The dam’s former owner, Exelon, challenged the conditions in court in 2019. They argued that they cannot control pollution coming from sources upstream. The state of Maryland later settled, and Exelon agreed to pay it $225 million toward reducing pollution in the bay.

Earlier this year Exelon created a spinoff company, Constellation Energy, which now owns the dam.

A spokesperson for the dam owner said the decision was surprising and disappointing, adding that it could jeopardize the $225 million from the settlement with the state as well as another $475 million it has pledged toward reducing pollution in the bay.

“No one who cares about clean air and the health of the Chesapeake Bay should be cheering this decision,” Constellation spokesperson Paul Adams said.

The Conowingo Dam actually traps pollution like sediment, nitrogen and phosphorus. But more recent studies have shown that the dam has reached its capacity, and now sediment spills over during large storms.

The pollutants are blamed for affecting aquatic life in Chesapeake Bay.

The Environmental Protection Agency has set goals to reduce pollution in the Chesapeake Bay, but cleanup efforts have not met past benchmarks that were set for 2000 and 2010. The most recent goal for reducing nitrogen was set for 2025. While that deadline is three years away, EPA has already acknowledged that it will not be met. The Chesapeake Bay Commission has estimated that meeting EPA’s 2025 goal would cost hundreds of millions of dollars.