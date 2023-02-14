A Columbia man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend's 12-year-old daughter last week received his preliminary arraignment in Lancaster County Court on Monday.

A preliminary arraignment is when the charges are read before the defendant. Judge Miles Bixler presided.

Jason Shackelford, 39, told Columbia police on Friday that he raped and killed Elaina Smith in her Columbia home the night before and hid her body in a freezer, according to previous reporting.

Elaina's mother told police that Shackelford had raped her twice on Thursday, according to police charging documents.

At the time of the killing, Shackelford had been listed on a sex-offender registry for sexually assaulting Elaina's mother in 2019, according to court records.

Shackelford was charged Friday with one count of homicide. He's being held in Lancaster County Prison without bail, according to his docket.

Shackelford's preliminary hearing hadn't been scheduled as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Sean McBryan, a spokesperson for the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.