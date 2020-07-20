A district court appearance for the man accused of kidnapping missing woman Linda Stoltzfoos that was scheduled for this morning, Tuesday, July 21, has been postponed.

A new date for Justo Smoker's preliminary hearing hadn't been rescheduled as of Monday afternoon; it's not uncommon for the hearings to be rescheduled.

The 34-year-old Paradise Township man is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail on charges of kidnapping and false imprisonment.

At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors must show enough evidence that a crime has been committed and that the defendant is most likely the one who committed the crime and, therefore, that a jury or judge should hear the case in court.

Stoltzfoos, 18, has been missing since June 21 around 12:40 p.m..

According to prosecutors, Smoker abducted Stoltzfoos less than a half-mile from her home on Beechdale Road as she was walking home from church on Stumptown Road.

Smoker was arrested July 9 based in part on a homeowner’s video surveillance that showed his car near a person believed to be Stoltzfoos. And her bra and stockings were found buried near a business on Harvest Drive where Smoker’s vehicle was seen, police said.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Stoltzfoos' recovery.

Smoker was released from prison about 15 months ago after serving the minimum of a 12-1/2- to 30-year prison sentence for a series of armed robberies committed in 2006 when he was 21.

