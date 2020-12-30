A preliminary hearing has been postponed for Justo Smoker, who is charged with killing Linda Stoltzfoos, the Upper Leacock Township Amish woman authorities say he abducted while she walked home from church in June.

The hearing had been set for today before District Judge Denise Commins. A new date has not been scheduled.

At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors have to present sufficient evidence that a crime was committed and that the defendant probably is responsible and, therefore, that a jury or judge should hear the case at the county court level.

Stoltzfoos, 18, disappeared June 21, leading to numerous searches by hundreds of people in areas where she was last seen and on Welsh Mountain, a rugged, largely rural area in eastern Lancaster County.

Her body has not been found.

Smoker has been in custody since he was charged July 10 with kidnapping and false imprisonment based on video surveillance and witness accounts.

On Dec. 21 — six months after Stoltzfoos went missing — Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced her office was charging Smoker, 34, with homicide.

Smoker is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail.

