An appellate court denied a new trial for a Lancaster city man serving life in prison for a fatal shooting that happened in 2015, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Victor M. Tirado, 55, was convicted in 2018 of shooting 21-year-old Rahdir Maxton in the back of the head in an East Fulton Street parking lot Sept. 9, 2015.

Tirado argued that his trial attorney was "ineffective" and failed to ask the trial judge to provide jurors with an instruction about two witnesses that Tirado claimed were accomplices, the district attorney's office said.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court denied that request this week, finding that a “corrupt-source instruction” was not necessary, according to the district attorney's office.

The two witnesses were in a vehicle with Tirado before and after the shooting, the district attorney's office said. They testified about what they heard and saw during the trial.

Tirado argued the witnesses were the only two who placed him at the parking lot, a claim that the appellate court rejected.

Other evidence showed Tirado at the murder scene, including surveillance video that depicted his "distinct gait," Maxton's fiance's testimony that Maxton went to meet Tirado and cellphone records that showed the arranged meeting, according to the district attorney's office.

Tirado was called a "cold-blooded killer" at his sentencing hearing by first deputy district attorney Travis Anderson, the district attorney's office said.

