A man currently serving a life sentence for fatally stabbing two disabled brothers in 2017 was denied relief from a Pennsylvania Superior Court this week, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Joshua Proper, 21, said that the court process was too slow and that his charges should have been dropped, the district attorney's office said.

The incident happened on Feb. 19, 2017 and Proper was sentenced nearly a year-and-a-half later.

The appellate court ruled that the continuances in the case were at Proper's request so his attorneys could develop a mitigation defense to the death penalty, which worked, according to the district attorney's office.

Proper was 18 when he and 19-year-old Juan Cristo-Munoz Jr. forced their way into a first-floor window at 627 Poplar Street, demanded money from two disabled brothers and then repeatedly stabbed them to death, according to previous LNP | LancasterOnline reporting.

Leroy Kinsey, who used a wheelchair, was stabbed at least 10 times in his living room, and his brother, Richard Walton, an amputee, was stabbed 54 times with a sword in his bedroom, according to LancasterOnline records.

Both brothers were in their 60s.

Crista-Munoz also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to consecutive life terms.

The district attorney's office said that Proper's role in the killings was "less significant" than Crista-Munoz.

In April 2019, Crista-Munoz also requested relief, arguing that he was not given a chance to speak at sentencing and that the facts of the case were recited inaccurately. The appellate court cited a transcript of the hearing to refute his claims, according to the district attorney's office.

