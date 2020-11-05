A court conference that had been scheduled for Thursday for Justo Smoker, the man charged with kidnapping missing Amish woman Linda Stoltzfoos, has been rescheduled for a second time.

Status conferences are opportunities for defense and prosecution attorneys to update a judge on where the case stands and get an outline of the schedule going forward.

Such reschedulings are not uncommon.

Smoker's status conference had originally been scheduled for Sept. 24, but was postponed until Thursday because the prosecution was still gathering materials that it's required to provide to Smoker’s attorneys.

Attorneys agreed to rescheduling to Nov. 23 because of the amount of materials involved, Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth said.

Stoltzfoos, 18, was last seen about 12:40 p.m. June 21, according to authorities. She was walking to her family's home on Beechdale Road in Upper Leacock Township after church.

Justo Smoker, 34, of Paradise Township, was charged with Stoltzfoos' kidnapping and false imprisonment July 10 after investigators said a homeowner's surveillance video showed Smoker’s car near where a woman believed to be Stoltzfoos was also seen on the video.

Enhanced video shows a red or orange Kia Rio driving out of view, then a male on foot approaches a female in white. The video was captured around 12:40 p.m. on Beechdale, according to charging documents. The video location is about four-tenths of a mile from Stoltzfoos' home.

Investigators traced the license plate to Smoker, who is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail.

