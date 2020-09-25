A hearing scheduled for Thursday in the case of Justo Smoker, the man accused of kidnapping missing Amish woman Linda Stoltzfoos, was postponed.
The hearing was a status conference, an opportunity for the defense and prosecution to update a judge on where the case stands and get an outline of the schedule going forward.
In Smoker’s case, the conference was postponed because the prosecution is still gathering evidence that it is required to provide to Smoker’s attorneys.
Such continuances are not uncommon. A new date has not been set.
Stoltzfoos, 18, was last seen about 12:40 p.m. on June 21, according to authorities. She was walking to her family's home on Beechdale Road in Upper Leacock Township after church.
Justo Smoker, 34, of Paradise Township, was charged with Stoltzfoos' kidnapping and false imprisonment on July 10 after investigators said a homeowner's surveillance video showed Smoker’s car near where a woman believed to be Stoltzfoos was also seen on the video.
Enhanced video shows a red or orange Kia Rio driving out of view, then a male on foot approaches a female in white. The video was captured around 12:40 p.m. on Beechdale, according to charging documents. The video location is about four-tenths of a mile from Stoltzfoos' home.
Investigators traced the license plate to Smoker, who is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail.