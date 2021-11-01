An effort to rebuild and restore trails in a popular southwestern Lancaster County nature preserve recently got a $1 million boost through a donation from a local couple.

Carol and John F. Pyfer Jr. granted the money to the Lancaster Conservancy, which will use the funds for trail work at Tucquan Glen and Pyfer Nature Preserves in Martic Township, conservancy officials announced late last week.

"In honor and recognition of this generous gift, the conservancy will name a trail at the preserve the Pyfer Trail," officials said.

John F. Pyfer Jr. was chair of the conservancy’s board of directors from 2019 until earlier this year, according to the announcement, which notes that the organization was able to acquire more than 1,190 acres during that period.

The conservancy preserves natural land by taking ownership of wild spaces to ensure that they will not be developed — a process that relies heavily on donations, either of land or public and private grant dollars.

The protected Tucquan Glen area is more than 400 acres, officials said.

“John Pyfer’s passion for Tucquan Glen comes from a deep connection to this beautiful river gorge, of which his family owned one of the original parcels,” conservancy President Phil Wenger said in a statement. “This truly transformational gift continues John’s passion for the outdoors, including scouting and protection of natural lands. We are so grateful for his leadership and this gift.”

The donation is expected to fund needed maintenance, as well as the creation of “more sustainable” trails, conservancy officials said.

“Careful planning is currently being conducted to ensure a balance is struck between the health of the ecosystem and the quality of recreation and safety of visitors,” officials said.