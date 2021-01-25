A Lancaster city man and woman claim two city police officers falsely arrested them, injured the man’s knee during the arrest and filed a bogus drug charge against the woman, according to a federal lawsuit.

Dion Williams and Mary Bair, of Howard Avenue, filed their federal civil rights suit Friday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. They are seeking $150,000, plus punitive damages and other costs.

The suit, filed against the city as well as Sgt. Christopher McCormick and Officer Brandon McCormick, accuses the officers of malicious prosecution and excessive force. The city is accused of failing to properly train the officers.

The city declined comment, citing long-standing policy of not commenting on litigation.

According to the suit, Williams and Bair were at the APlus convenience store at 111 W. Orange St. on Sept. 5, 2019, when the McCormicks ran up to them with guns drawn. When the couple asked why they were being stopped, police accused them of having drugs in the car.

The couple denied having drugs. Williams told police he was on work release at Lancaster County Prison and that Bair was taking him back to the prison. (Online court documents indicate Williams pleaded guilty to two DUI charges stemming from arrests in 2017 and 2018.)

Brandon McCormick threw Williams onto Bair’s hood and kicked open his legs as he frisked him, causing his knee to buckle, the suit said. Williams had surgery to repair a torn meniscus as a result of the arrest.

Police searched Bair’s car and claimed to have found two bags of crack cocaine, but never showed it to Bair and Williams, they say.

Their attorney, Brian Zeiger of Philadelphia, said in a phone interview Monday that police stopped the wrong people and were over the top in use of force.

Case not prosecuted

Bair was charged with drug possession and dealing, but the Lancaster County District Attorney Office declined prosecution because the contents of the bags weren’t analyzed, the suit said. Williams was not charged.

Online court records indicate that Bair pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct stemming from an arrest on the date of the incident.

Bair is undergoing psychotherapy because of the incident, the suit said.

The suit contends city officers “have recently been sued in a multitude of cases for false arrest and excessive force” and the department “has a long and tired history of ignoring the Constitution and the civil rights of the citizens of the City of Lancaster.”

According to a check of federal court dockets online and LNP | LancasterOnline articles, there have been about a half-dozen cases alleging wrongdoing by city officers.

The suit said both officers were previously sued for civil rights violations.

Brandon McCormick and the city were sued last July by Sha-ki Staten, of Virginia, who claimed McCormick stopped him for no reason in September 2018, resulting in his being kept in jail for 10 months.

Staten was accused of placing a gun underneath a vehicle. The district attorney’s office dropped the charges in July 2019, saying there was insufficient evidence and that Staten should not have been charged.

The city’s insurance company paid Staten $40,000 in December to settle the case.

Christopher McCormick, another officer and the city were sued in 2014 by Michael McKinney, who claimed McCormick forced his way into McKinney’s home and slammed him into a wall. That suit was settled in 2015 for $13,500.

Settlements are not an admission of wrongdoing by the city, and the decision to settle is often made by the city’s insurance carrier and is generally based on weighing litigation costs, Patrick Hopkins, the city’s business administrator, has previously said. The city’s deductible is $25,000 per claim.

