Manheim Township police are asking for the public's help in finding a couple who stole a wallet from a Panera Bread customer last week then racked up nearly $10,000 in purchases at nearby stores.

The wallet was taken from the Panera at 2092 Fruitville Pike about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Moments later, police said, the couple used credit and debit cards from the wallet to hit Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Nordstrom Rack, all of which are within about a mile from Panera.

Police ask anyone who can identify the couple or have information to call 717-569-6401 information can also be provided anonymously by clicking here.

