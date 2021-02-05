Lancaster County will likely get a couple more inches of snow this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The snow is expected Sunday when meteorologists believe a snowstorm will impact the area, although the predictions were still fluid as of Thursday.

There's a possibility of snow on Saturday, mostly mixing with rain, all before 9 a.m., NWS said. The day will peak at a high near 42 and be mostly sunny and dry, with little to no snow accumulation.

Saturday night will be windy, with gusts upward of 23 mph. The low will be new 27.

The biggest chance of snow this weekend will come on Sunday, beginning after 1 p.m., according to NWS.

There's a 70% chance of precipitation on Sunday, and NWS calls for 1-3 inches in Lancaster.

Sunday's will reach 37 degrees, while the low will dip to 15.

This AM's clipper is exiting after just a few hours of light wintry mix. Sun will peek today and temps will pop to the 40s. After a cool/dry SAT, the next system will race in by daybreak SUN. Given the kicker sys on its heels, it's likely just a "brush" w/ couple/few inches poss. — E. Horst (@HorstWeather) February 5, 2021