A couple in their 70s died Sunday morning outside Quarryville after the horse-drawn buggy they were riding in was involved in a crash with a pickup truck.

Shortly before 8 a.m., a coroner investigator pronounced Jacob and Annie Stoltzfus, 71 and 70, of Eden Township, dead at the scene of the crash on Valley Road in Eden Township.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office is investigating their cause and manner of death.

Pennsylvania State Police have not responded to a request for more information.

