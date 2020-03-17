A second Lancaster County hospital is about to open an outdoor site where patients whose doctors have ordered COVID-19 testing can go to get swabbed.

The stations will open Wednesday at Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, staffed by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, the system confirmed.

It's designed for people to drive through but is not open to the general public, and patients need to have orders for a test before arriving. More details on that process will be coming.

WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital opened a screening tent March 13, also for people whose doctor has ordered a test.