The Republican Committee of Lancaster County celebrated its recent electoral wins Wednesday night at its annual fall dinner, held at the Eden Resort & Suites.
Republicans swept the county offices in this month’s municipal election and put former Lancaster County prosecutor Megan King on the state Superior Court, and party Chairman Kirk Radanovic took the opportunity to highlight those victories.
“Everyone wins when Republicans put good, quality people in office,” Radanovic said.
Radanovic already has his eye on next year and delivering Lancaster County for President Donald Trump in his reelection bid. But he also wanted the party to focus on reelecting U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and state Sen. Scott Martin, who also will be up for reelection in 2020.
The night’s keynote speaker was conservative leader and former U.S. senator from South Carolina Jim DeMint.
DeMint spoke with WHP 580 radio host R.J. Harris about the former senator’s new book, “Conservative: Knowing What to Keep,” and current political issues.
DeMint addressed what he feels is the real meaning of conservatism and how it applies to governance.
“Conservatism is being grateful for all those that came before us,” he said. “Conservatism is about being grateful and knowing those things that work and knowing how to keep them and apply them to change as it comes along.”
Impeachment
The conversation eventually turned to Trump and the ongoing impeachment hearings.
“I don’t know how he keeps his health,” DeMint said. “He really gets attacked every day.”
Impeachment isn’t really about Trump, DeMint suggested, but rather about what is in between the political left and their frustration at not being able to achieve their goals. The difference this time, DeMint said, is that Trump doesn’t put up with it.
“He is the first Republican that really hit back,” DeMint said. “(Democrats) are not used to that.”
And DeMint and Harris agreed that, regardless of who the Republican president had been, if someone other than Trump had been elected, they would have faced the same level of vitriol from Democrats.
“They believe that their goals are so noble that any means are justified,” DeMint said.
The conversation turned to DeMint’s predictions for the next steps of the impeachment inquiry process. He said he thinks House Democrats will move soon toward articles of impeachment, which will be taken up and voted down by the Senate, and Democrats will dismiss the expediency of the process as a cover-up.
He also predicted that the end result, politically, would be backlash against the Democrats and a landslide reelection for Trump similar to what happened for President Ronald Reagan. That prediction was met with applause.
Harris asked DeMint what his “marching orders” were for Republicans ahead of the 2020 election, to which DeMint responded that Republicans should expand their circles.
“The greatest support for America is people who are informed, engaged and involved in elections,” DeMint said.