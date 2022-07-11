For the first time since summer 2019, the Lancaster County Central Park Pool will be open seven days a week, starting Tuesday until mid-August.

The pool will stay open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday for the next several weeks, said Bob Devonshire, the interim county parks director. It will switch to weekends-only once School District of Lancaster begins its school year on Aug. 22.

The final day of operation will be Labor Day, Sept. 5, Devonshire said, assuming enough lifeguards remain available after colleges and high schools open up for the fall, he said.

Resuming full, pre-pandemic pool operations comes after the county was able to finish onboarding another cohort of lifeguards. It also marks a successful end to a communitywide effort to open the pool after the county announced in May it would remain closed this year because of a failure to attract lifeguards — a position that has become increasingly difficult to hire for in recent years.

Officials at School District of Lancaster, the YMCA of the Roses, Lancaster Country Day School and elsewhere volunteered to help Devonshire and the county try to avoid a full closure of the pool this year, the interim parks director said in June.

A new signing bonus and wage increases that county commissioners approved last fall for lifeguards proved to be insufficient to attract the necessary staff.

The county is charging the same $9 daily admission fee for anyone age 3 or older, but it is not offering season passes for the shortened season. Children younger than 3 years old will still be able to enter the pool for free.