Lancaster County planning officials are calling for public input on efforts to create regional plans for three different parts of the county: the northwest, Cocalico region and the southern end.

Links to the surveys for each region are available at the county planning department’s website, lancastercountyplanning.org.

The regional plans are part of an ongoing effort from county planners to help municipal officials put into practice the goals and priorities established in the county’s 2018 comprehensive plan. That includes coordinating consistent land-use practices and larger infrastructure projects between neighboring municipalities.

Officials have set up online surveys for residents to provide feedback on what priorities the plans should focus on for each region.

State law requires that counties develop a comprehensive plan every 10 years to show high-level priorities on how they will manage growth, housing, transportation and natural resources.

But in previous decades, municipalities often developed their own comprehensive plans often without much coordination with their neighbors or support from the county, said Scott Standish, executive director at the Lancaster County Planning Department.

“To me this is really a major shift in the way people are thinking, they really do see the benefit or working together for a common vision,” Standish said.

Survey respondents will answer questions about what they think are the most important strategies from the county comprehensive plan to focus on in their home region, from which area might need more sidewalk access, to what may help make it easier for residents to travel without the need of a car.

The surveys will remain available on the county’s website for another two or three weeks, Standish said.

The municipalities included in each region are:

Northwest: Elizabethtown and Conoy, West Donegal and Mount Joy townships.

Cocalico region: Adamstown, Denver and West Cocalico and East Cocalico townships.

Southern end: Quarryville and Christiana, as well as Sadsbury, Bart, Eden, Providence, Martic, Drumore, East Drumore, Fulton and Little Britain townships.

The regional plans may also help local municipalities pool their resources and work more in concert than previously, Standish said.