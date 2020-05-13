The Lancaster County commissioners have agreed to spend more than $24 million in federal emergency money on contact tracing and testing hundreds of thousands of residents for COVID-19. But the testing won't be in place by Friday, when they plan to defy Gov. Tom Wolf's order and begin reopening the economy.

The board, which clashed repeatedly this morning, approved a $24.4 million agreement with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health that will allow the health care institution to do contact tracing on 50 new cases of COVID-19 and test 1,000 people each day for a year. The memo of understanding, which is not a formal contract, calls for offering WellSpan and UPMC a contract to participate in the program.

The board is also expected to sign off on a plan to spend tens of millions more helping small businesses reopen here.

The approval for testing came after the three commissioners clashed over a Republican-backed plan to gradually reopen the economy in defiance of the governor's orders. The Democratic member of the board accused the Republicans of breaking the law.

"You owe the public an apology for your lack of transparency," Commissioner Craig Lehman told Republican commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D'Agostino.

The dramatic exchange came at the three-member board's first meeting since the two GOP members said they will move the county into the "yellow" phase this week even without Gov. Tom Wolf's approval.

Parsons and D'Agostino have defended their move, saying the county is fully prepared to reopen and that it has developed a plan with municipal, county, state, and federal elected officials, the private sector business community and nonprofits.

D'Agostino said today the plan, which uses much of the $95 million in emergency money from the federal government, should be put in place immediately. The board had been expected to vote on the plan, which spends tens of millions of dollars on contact tracing and helping businesses reopen, but the dispute delayed action.

Lehman criticized Parsons and D'Agostino for waiting until 7 p.m. Tuesday to finish the agenda for today's meeting, and accused them of trying to "hide the illegal action" they and Republican lawmakers took on Sunday by telling the governor they intend to reopen the county.

D'Agostino pushed for the spending plan's approval. "This is a statement to the community on what the money will be spent on," D'Agostino said.

Lehman alleged the framework was not an actual budget and could give citizens a false impression of how the budget was going to be spent. The board postponed a vote until it could hold hearings on how the money will be spent.

The commissioners unanimously approved a contract with two testing facilities for one-time testing of all residents and staff of nursing homes in Lancaster County.

Edwin Hurston, the county's new public health emergency advisor, said that would cover 8,028 individuals, which the contracts have the capacity to do and could turn the results around in 60-72 hours of testing.

Hurston stressed that the testing will be voluntary and note mandatory. Testing will cost $100 per test



The contract, which in total will cost no more than $908,000, also includes a provision for infectious disease control consulting and training at nursing facilities should they request it.

