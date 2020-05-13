Lancaster County's Board of Commissioners is holding a meeting for the first time since they signed a resolution demanding that Gov. Tom Wolf put Lancaster County into the "yellow phase," which would allow certain businesses to reopen.

The commissioners meeting is at 9:15 a.m. and will cover several topics from testing at nursing homes to apartment funding.

The commissioners' meeting is public. Those interested in watching the livestream can do so by clicking here.

Reporters Gillian McGoldrick and Carter Walker will offer live updates from the meeting.

Editor's note: Some comments on the livestream of the Lancaster County Commissioner’s meeting appear to be made by reporters from LNP | LancasterOnline meeting. The comments appear to be coming from someone who clicked on a share linked from our reporters, and are not from the actual reporter.

