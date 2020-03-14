Public libraries in the county have closed beginning Saturday, March 14 due to the coronavirus.

Leigh Kaliss, manager of community engagement for Lancaster Public Library, told LNP|LancasterOnline on Saturday morning that the previous evening the facility received an email from the Office of Commonwealth Libraries instructing all public libraries across the state to close for routine, public library services beginning on Saturday, March 14 and to remain closed through Sunday, March 29, a period in alignment with school closures.

Confirmation that the closures were statewide was not immediately available from Governor Tom Wolf's office.

Kaliss said no library materials will be due during the closure, fines will not accrue, and there will be a grace period to return items when the library reopens. "We are always open at www.LancasterPublicLibrary.org with access to eBooks, eMovies, research databases, and more," she said in an email, adding that the library will post additional information as it becomes available.

Similar messages were posted on the websites of other public libraries in the county.

Adamstown Area Library, Elizabethtown Public Library and Quarryville Library each had identical messages on their websites.

"We have been instructed by the Governor of PA to close ALL PUBLIC LIBRARIES, March 14 through March 29, in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. No library materials will be due during the closure. We will post additional information as it becomes available.

All of our electronic resources (including our e-book and e-audio collection) will continue to be available"