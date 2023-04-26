A Lancaster County judge recently denied a request to reconsider the 13-to-30-month prison sentence he handed down to Jessica Lopez for her involvement in a Lancaster city protest that turned violent in 2020.

Judge Merrill Spahn, in one-sentence order dated April 17, also denied Lopez's request for a new trial.

Lopez, however, is pressing forward with plans to appeal to the Superior Court with the assistance of a private attorney appointed to represent her by a different judge.

A jury of five women and seven men in November convicted Lopez of riot and conspiracy to commit riot — both third-degree felonies — and four lesser crimes after deliberating for about 30 minutes. Riot is punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Although Spahn imposed a sentence in the standard range of state sentencing guidelines on April 4, Lopez's appeal cited her family and psychological history. It also claimed that imprisoning the 34-year-old Lancaster woman poses excessive hardship to her four children, aged 9-15.

Chris Patterson, a private attorney who represented Lopez at trial and sentencing, is no longer her attorney. Daniel Bardo, her newly appointed attorney, said he had no comment on the appeal. He was appointed because the county public defender’s office had a conflict of interest as it represented other defendants charged during the 2020 protests.

The protest that Lopez took part in occurred after a city police officer shot Ricardo Muñoz, 27, outside his Laurel Street home on Sept. 13, 2020. The officer fired after Muñoz charged him with a knife; police were responding to a domestic disturbance call from his sister.

Muñoz was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and his family maintains they called police in hopes of getting Muñoz admitted to a hospital. But in a call to police before the shooting, his sister told a dispatcher that Muñoz was becoming aggressive with his mother and was attempting to break into her house.

The shooting was captured on the officer’s body camera; the county prosecutor later determined the shooting was justified.

Lopez still faces a separate trial on disorderly conduct and blocking traffic stemming from an Aug. 5, 2020, arrest during a protest in the city. In that case, which is scheduled for a nonjury trial on July 27 before Spahn, Patterson argued in court motions that Lopez was the victim of selective and vindictive prosecution. Patterson is still representing her in that case.

At the time, Lopez was pursuing a federal lawsuit against Lancaster city and a city police officer.

In the federal suit, Lopez claimed officer Nathan Nickel sexually assaulted her on the pretext of searching for drugs and hurt her arm during a November 2017 traffic stop. Lopez was a passenger in the car.

A federal judge dismissed the sexual assault claim in August 2021; three months later, a federal jury in Philadelphia cleared Nickel of the remaining excessive force claim. Nickel left the city for a job with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office.