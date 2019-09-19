Lancaster County’s insurance company will pay $45,000 to settle a lawsuit stemming from a former inmate’s claim of excessive force.
The payout will be made to resolve claims related to former correctional officer Andrew Gebhardt.
In a lawsuit filed in federal court last year, Marquice Gatewood claimed Lancaster County Prison staffers used excessive force against him in December 2017. Among his claims, Gatewood said Gebhardt punched him in the back of the head while he was handcuffed.
Chris Hausner, solicitor for the Lancaster County, said after an internal review of the incident, Gebhardt was fired a few days later.
Gebhardt was also charged with simple assault for the incident and was later sentenced to two years of accelerated rehabilitative disposition and 35 hours of community service.
Gatewood initially sued the county and several prison employees, including Gebhardt. The court in late August dismissed Gatewood’s claims against the county itself and all the employees except Gebhardt.
“The way this case was resolved reflects the recognition that former employee Gebhart's exposure to liability far exceeded that of the other County defendants, who did nothing wrong,” Hausner said in an email.
Since Gebhardt was acting in his role with the county at the time, the county's insurance carrier, Travelers, will be paying out the settlement, although the county does not admit fault.
Jeffrey Paul, the Lancaster-based civil attorney who represented Gatewood in the case, did not return a request for comment.