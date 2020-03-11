The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will hold a press conference Thursday, March 11 to discuss the county’s response to the new coronavirus, according to a press release.

Joining the commissioners at the County Public Safety Center in Manheim at 2 PM will be staff from Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency, doctors from three area hospitals, President Judge David Ashworth, as well as representatives for emergency medical service providers, schools, businesses and nursing homes.

Officials are expected to discuss the county’s preparations for the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak in Lancaster County, as well as what precautions residents and organizations should be taking.

"I think it’s prudent to plan for that, it’s obviously spreading," Chairman of the board Josh Parsons said when asked last week if officials felt a case would be detected in the county

The event will be livestreamed on LancasterOnline.com.