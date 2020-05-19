Elections officials in Lancaster County are preparing for an unprecedented primary as voters head to the polls in two weeks, still under Gov. Tom Wolf's stay at home order.

Lancaster County's Board of Elections has sent more than 47,000 mail-in ballots so far, and recent changes to the voting laws allow officials to start counting those ballots the morning of election day, June 2, rather than after polls close.

“I have never precanvased 47,000 ballots, but we will work at it until it's done,” Randall Wenger, director of elections for Lancaster County, said. He expects 60,000 ballots will have been sent out by the primary, and the county has until eight days after the election to count them.

State and local officials have taken precautions to ensure public safety. The Wolf administration has said it will be providing some personal protective equipment for poll workers, and Lancaster County has also acquired equipment such as masks and hand sanitizer for workers.

The county also recently purchased Plexiglas barriers for all voting precincts. Wenger said there will be hand sanitizer for public use at polling stations.

The board of elections is encouraging in-person voters to maintain social distancing, bring their own pens, and wear a masks.

Several polling place changes were made last week. Voters can find their polling place online at www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/Pages/PollingPlaceInfo.aspx

COVID-19 has presented other obstacles for this year's primary. They include finding enough workers and then maintaining social distance between them in the work space, Wenger said.

The board of elections is still looking for poll workers in Mount Joy, East Cocalico, Fulton and Lancaster Townships, as well as Strasburg Borough.

Precanvasing, in which workers count mail-in ballots, will have limited personnel so that those working can remain far enough away from each other.

“We do not envision having the room to have a large precanvasing operation on Election Day or after,” Wenger said. “But we will continue to process those ballots and make every effort possible to get those results as soon as we safely and efficiently can.”