The Eden Road bridge spanning the Conestoga River between Manheim and East Lampeter Townships is seeing a second delay toward completion.

Already closed for more than 15 months, the project to replace the county-owned bridge has been pushed back again — this time until at least Dec. 20, according to Charlie Douts, Lancaster County facilities manager.

The planned 228-foot-long bridge was initially scheduled to be completed in July but was pushed back until early October due to an especially-wet summer in 2018.

Douts said the contractor, Atglen-based J.D. Eckman, recently asked the county to extend the construction period of the project for a second time due to a water line that was not previously identified.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Workers need the extra time to find a way to build the bridge without impacting the line, he added. Inclement weather during this past summer also lead to a delay in the project, according to Douts.

The Dec. 20 date would only be for a “substantial completion,” meaning other aesthetic improvements like final wearing course, paving, landscaping and grass seeding will be held off for the spring, assuming no further delays are imposed.