The county-owned bridge over the Conestoga River at Eden Road has been closed since July 5.

The Eden Road bridge spanning the Conestoga River between Manheim and East Lampeter Townships is seeing a second delay toward completion.

Already closed for more than 15 months, the project to replace the county-owned bridge has been pushed back again — this time until at least Dec. 20, according to Charlie Douts, Lancaster County facilities manager.

The planned 228-foot-long bridge was initially scheduled to be completed in July but was pushed back until early October due to an especially-wet summer in 2018.

Douts said the contractor, Atglen-based J.D. Eckman, recently asked the county to extend the construction period of the project for a second time due to a water line that was not previously identified.

Workers need the extra time to find a way to build the bridge without impacting the line, he added. Inclement weather during this past summer also lead to a delay in the project, according to Douts.

The Dec. 20 date would only be for a “substantial completion,” meaning other aesthetic improvements like final wearing course, paving, landscaping and grass seeding will be held off for the spring, assuming no further delays are imposed.