With all but essential court functions delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, a tidal wave of backlogged court business is building, according to President Judge David Ashworth.

On top of that, the county has been short one judge for two years; 14 judges are working. And at least one judge will be retiring in the next two years.

The impending tidal wave prompted Ashworth to write Gov. Tom Wolf requesting he fill the vacancy on the county’s bench.

"When this is all said and done, all the things that we've been kicking down the road … are going to come roaring back," Ashworth said Wednesday. "And not just for judges, but all the legal community. We're just going to be absolutely inundated."

In a March 26 letter to Wolf, Ashworth wrote: “Our board of judges is seriously concerned that when this crisis is past ... we simply will not be able to meet our constitutional obligations. To be clear, recent events have only exacerbated an already difficult situation and once we return to normal we will still need the full complement of judges in order for us to do our jobs properly. Time is of the essence. We simply cannot wait until the next election cycle.”

Ashworth concluded by writing he's proud of the people working in the county courts, “However, we have reached the point where dedication and hard work may simply not suffice. We need your help.”

Jeff Ouellet, chair of Lancaster Bar Association’s judiciary committee, agreed the vacancy should be filled as soon as it can.

“Continuing the efficient administration of justice is going to be difficult if not impossible,” he said. “But it’s particularly acute in a situation where you don’t have a full complement of judges.”

Besides trials, court business such as probating wills and revisiting custody orders generally aren’t being handled, he said.

“All those things, unless there’s something unique or remarkable about them, are just not happening right now,” he said.

When normal court functions resume, he said, there could be two months or more worth of work being filing in the first week.

Names submitted

Ashworth included a list of attorneys interested in filling the vacancy.

Rated “highly recommended” are: Lisa DiBernardo, Edward R. Kennett, Mark S. Miller, JoAnne Murphy and Christopher M. Patterson.

Hobie Crystle was rated “recommended.”

State Sen. Ryan Aument, who was copied on Ashworth's letter, said he and Sen. Scott Martin "look forward to fulfilling our constitutional responsibility to provide advice and consent should the governor decide to submit a name for the senate’s consideration."

