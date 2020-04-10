Cleanliness is key, especially in times like these.

Among the many changes in policing during the coronvirus pandemic, keeping up on sanitizing police cruisers more than average is a new requirement for the Lancaster city police.

Every shift change, approximately 24 cruisers need to be wiped clean. Until recently, that meant that the on-duty was responsible for making sure that the car was wiped down.

But on April 7, EHC Associates of Lancaster decided to start helping the local police with the task.

At 6 a.m. every morning, EHC employees fog and wipe down all of the city's police cruisers, making sure the cars aren't a threat for the next officer or a potential arrestee.

"It's immensely helpful," Lancaster city police public information officer Lt. Bill Hickey said of the services, which EHC does for free. "It keeps our officers safe and health."

The company uses a fog of shockwave virus sanitizer and then thoroughly wipes down the vehicles afterward too.

"The fact that this is happening -- for free -- is definitely a positive," Hickey said.

EHC partner Ted Gallagher said that his company started offering the free service because there was a "huge need for it."

On Friday, Gallagher said they also sanitized cars for the Lancaster County park rangers and the West Lampeter police.

To sanitize the city police cars alone, it will cost about $2,500 a week, Gallagher estimated.

"We've got to keep those guys healthy because without the police, we would have chaos," Gallagher said.

